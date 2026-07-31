Minister in RS: Potential conflict of interest in RDI Fund disbursement

The committee responsible for selecting companies for receiving money from the newly-created Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund had picked at least 15 companies in which members of the committee themselves had a personal stake, according to information provided by the government in Parliament on Thursday.

In a written answer in the Rajya Sabha, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh provided a list of seven members of the committee who had personal stakes in these 15 companies that have been among those chosen for receiving money from the RDI Fund. The RDI Fund is a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus created by the Centre last year to promote research and development activities and innovation in the private sector, particularly in high-priority areas like deep-tech. The fund is meant to provide long-term low-cost financing to the private sector. The funds are channelised through what are known as second-level fund managers (SLFMs).