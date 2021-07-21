In reply to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘lack of oxygen’ tweet, Union Minister takes jibe in Italian

Criticising the Government’s claim in Parliament that there had been no reported deaths due to the lack of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the statement also lacked “sensitivity and truth”.

“It wasn’t just the lack of oxygen. Severe lack of sensitivity and truth- Was then and still is today,” Rahul tweeted in Hindi.

His tweet however drew a sharp retort from the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, Giriraj Singh, who tweeted in Italian.

“I would say about this prince: he lacked the brain then, he misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying,” read the English translation of the tweet.

— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 20, 2021

Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi, who is the interim Congress president, has roots in Italy.

On Tuesday, after the Centre’s statement, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar of misleading the House. Venugopal described the statement as “condemnable” and said he would move a privilege motion against the minister.

“In every state and in Delhi also, we have seen how many patients died due to lack of oxygen we know. Actually, the minister misled the House. I will move a privilege(motion) against the minister definitely because she misguided and misled the House by giving false information to the House,” Venugopal told reporters.

During the peak of the second wave, in April-May, several patients reportedly died due to lack of oxygen, particularly in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.