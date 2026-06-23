Minister George Kurian resigns as BJP skips him for Rajya Sabha term

Veteran BJP leader George Kurian today resigned as a Union Minister after his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha expired and the party did not renominate him to the Upper House of Parliament. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Kurian’s resignation under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kurian, 65, is from Kottayam in Kerala and has earlier served as vice-president of the BJP’s unit in the southern state. A lawyer, he has been a familiar face on TV debates and was often seen translating speeches of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah into Malayalam during their visits to Kerala. He was inducted into the Union cabinet in 2024 in a move that was seen as the BJP’s outreach to the Christian community to expand its footprint in Kerala.

Kurian belongs to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, one of the most prominent Christian churches in Kerala. He has been with the BJP since its formation in 1980 and earlier served as a state general secretary, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, and the party’s national executive body.