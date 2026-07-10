Minister chairs key wildlife body meetings, reviews over 100 projects for clearance

He held discussions with members of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Central Zoo Authority and Wildlife Institute of India Society.

UNION ENVIRONMENT Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired four key meetings in Coimbatore on Thursday related to wildlife policy and conservation matters.

He held discussions with members of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Central Zoo Authority and Wildlife Institute of India Society.

During the meeting with SC-NBWL, over 100 proposals were appraised for wildlife clearance.

The Standing Committee reviewed the progress on wildlife conservation matters and discussed long-term conservation strategies for the Greater One-horned Rhinoceros and the Great Indian Bustard.

Soon after the SC-NBWL meeting, Yadav announced on X that a second Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick born through the ‘jumpstart’ method on May 21 in Naliya, Gujarat, has survived the initial critical period of 40 days.