Minister briefed me on intentions behind withdrawal of data protection Bill: Tharoor

August 4, 2022 10:55:16 pm
A DAY after the government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from Parliament, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday met chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Shashi Tharoor and briefed him about the government’s future course of action on the Bill.
The government is now planning to come up with a “comprehensive legal framework” for regulating online space, including separate legislation on data privacy, the overall Internet ecosystem, cybersecurity, telecom regulations, and harnessing non-personal data for boosting innovation in the country.
It is planning to introduce a fresh Bill in the winter session of Parliament.
Tharoor said Vaishnaw briefed him regarding the intentions behind the decision to withdraw the Bill from Lok Sabha. Vaishnaw also engaged with him on the “principles that will animate a future Bill”.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I welcome the initiative of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to brief me on the intentions behind GOI’s decision to withdraw the Data Protection Bill, and to engage with me on the principles that will animate a future Bill, which is promised for the winter session of Parliament,” Tharoor tweeted, along with pictures of his meeting with Vaishnaw.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Chandigarh admin gets over 600 applications to axe trees since Carmel school tragedy
Hawara panel submits memorandums to MLAs for release of Sikh political Prisoners
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Your Daily Wrap: Justice UU Lalit to be next CJI, China conducts missile strikes near Taiwan; and more
Sonam Kapoor shares photo of her swollen feet, says pregnancy is ‘not pretty sometimes’
Amit Panghal’s journey to CWG medal: Monotone boxing style to multihued, impish to maturity, instinctive to thoughtful
Russian court sentences US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail
Ex-TikToker among 3 held for robbing elderly couple in Gurgaon
Star Wars series Andor explores dark days in the galaxy’s revolution
Commonwealth Games: Princess Charlotte was a total mood during outing with parents William and Kate
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Kuruthi Aattam director Sri Ganesh: Rahul Dravid is my inspiration