Arjun Ram Meghwal, who endorsed papad brand in Covid fight, tests positive

Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said that he has tested positive for coronavirus in a second screening, after testing negative the first time even as he showed initial symptoms.

“I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS as per medical advise. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please take care of their health”, the minister tweeted in Hindi.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries had last month endorsed a papad brand, saying it had ingredients which will boost a person’s immunity and help defeat coronavirus. His video caused a storm on social media, with people criticising the unscientific claims.

In the video, Meghwal spoke about a brand called ‘Bhabhi ji papad’ and said that it helps “develop antibodies” to fight against the virus. He also seen wishing the brand’s owner Sunil Bhansali on the launch of the product, saying he hopes the venture will be “successful” under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative launched by the central government.

However, the video was not released on the minister’s official social media handle and was originally circulated on WhatsApp.

