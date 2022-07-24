Mining tourism gets a leg-up in Jharkhand govt’s new policy

July 24, 2022 4:04:20 am
There is a need to change the mindset towards the state of Jharkhand — from extraction to attraction, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while unveiling the state’s new tourism policy in Delhi on Saturday. ‘Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021’, launched in collaboration with FICCI, aims to revive and revamp the state’s tourism sector, said Soren.
“Tourism is one sector that will spur economic activities in rural areas and generate employment. The day is not far when not the sound of bullets but the laughter of tourists will be heard in its picturesque plains,” the CM said.
Amitabh Kaushal, state Tourism Secretary, said, “For any tourist destination – the three most important attributes comprise location, location and location. Jharkhand is a bridge between north India and eastern India, as also between north India and central India. The rail network has been effective since the British time as it is a traditionally mineral-rich state.”
The new policy focuses on the promotion of mining tourism — a concept which is gaining traction nationally and internationally, especially in countries like Australia, Estonia and Finland. Since coal, iron and uranium mining is extensively done in the state, it wants to leverage the unique feature to its advantage to boost experiential tourism. The policy also talks about the formation of a Tourist Security Force, along with 24-hour helpline and a central control room.
