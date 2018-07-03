Mining operations on river beds halted in Punjab

Assuring people of hassle-free supply of sand, the minister said mining operations would continue on those sites which are out of the rivers. (Representational Image) Assuring people of hassle-free supply of sand, the minister said mining operations would continue on those sites which are out of the rivers. (Representational Image)

All mining operations on the river beds of Punjab have been halted in the wake of monsoon, state Mining and Geology Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria said in a statement. He said orders have been issued to all the deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to ensure that no mining operations are carried out on the river beds in the state during monsoon from July 1 to September 30.

Ordering strict monitoring of the operation, he directed the officers to remove all the machines from the river bed sites. “Any laxity on the part of the officers in the implementation of the prohibitory orders will not be tolerated,” Sarkaria said.

Assuring people of hassle-free supply of sand, the minister said mining operations would continue on those sites which are out of the rivers. He said that an auction would be held for 47 gravel quarries soon.

With the auction of these quarries, the crusher industry will receive raw material very easily and supply of gravel will also increase. The minister said on the directive of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Mines and Geology Department was established separately in the state.

Six executive engineer rank officers have been deployed as district mining officers in the department and 28 officers have been deployed as assistant mining officers at the sub-division level.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App