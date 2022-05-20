scorecardresearch
Mining lease allotment: EC learnt to have asked Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear before it

The poll panel gave a notice to Hemant Soren seeking his stand on the charge that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour, after it had received a representation from the state governor.

May 20, 2022 10:29:01 pm
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (File)

The Election Commission is learnt to have asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before it in person or through his counsel on May 31, after going through his response on the mining lease allotment matter.

The poll panel gave a notice to Soren seeking his stand on the charge that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour, after it had received a representation from the state governor.

Sources aware of the development said that after going through Soren’s reply, the poll panel has asked him to appear before it either personally or through his counsel on May 31.

The commission would hear him or his lawyers before taking the next step. In other words, the EC would turn into a quasi-judicial body and hear the case.

The EC will send its opinion to the governor.

Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act deals with disqualification of a lawmaker for government contract.
The notice has been issued keeping the provision in mind.

“A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government,” reads the section.

The commission, prima facie, has found he violated provisions of Section 9A.

