Mining baron and BJP MLA claims he could be murdered for political gains

BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak

Former minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak on Friday alleged a witch hunt against him and claimed that he could be murdered for political gains.

Two days ago, the Jabalpur district administration shut down mines owned by Pathak in Sehora. “The entire state knows what’s happening to me. They could even kill me for political gains,” he said in the video.

Amid speculation that he was planning to join the ruling Congress, former Minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak denied reports that he met Chief Minister Kamal Nath at the latter’s residence in Bhopal.

“I was with the BJP and will remain with the party,” he said in a video message.

Local media speculated about Pathak’s presence in Nath’s House in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused Pathak, one of the richest MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, of being involved in `horse-trading’ along with BJP leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd