Toggle Menu
Minimum income to every poor person if we come to power: Rahul Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/minimum-income-to-every-poor-person-if-we-come-to-power-rahul-gandhi-5558155/

Minimum income to every poor person if we come to power: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi made the announcement at a public rally in Chhattisgarh where he distributed symbolic loan waiver certificates to farmers.

Minimum income to every poor person if we come to power: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi handing over symbolic loan waiver certificates to farmers at a rally in Chhattisgarh. (Express photo)

Upping the ante for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled later this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said that if voted to power, his party will ensure a Minimum Income Guarantee to every poor person in India so that no one goes to sleep hungry.

Gandhi made the announcement at the ‘Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan’ held in Chhattisgarh to express gratitude to people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

Gandhi prefaced his announcement by saying no country in the world has such a scheme and that the Congress has delivered on its previous poll promises, quoting revolutionary programmes such as MGNREGA and RTI among others.

rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi in chhattisgarh, rahul gandhi on poors, rahul gandhi poor income, lok sabha elections 2019, india news, latest news
Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the event. (Express photo)

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP of trying to create two Indias — “one of the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers”.

Gandhi also distributed symbolic loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers. The Congress has waived loans for farmers from cooperative and state-run banks worth above Rs 6,100 crore after coming to power in the state.

Advertising

The Congress had registered a resounding victory in last year’s state Assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Siddaramaiah courts controversy, misbehaves with woman at public meeting
2 Pakistan to resume talks with India only after elections: Minister
3 BJP flays Vaiko for holding black flag demo against PM Modi