‘Minimum government, maximum privatisation’: Congress slams job freeze

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government’s thinking is “minimum government, maximum privatisation”. (File Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @ Rahul Gandhi)

The Congress Saturday attacked the government over its decision to ban the creation of new posts in ministries and departments, and its direction to departments to reduce the number of consultants appointed by them.

The main opposition party asked the government to withdraw the circular calling for a freeze on the creation of new posts. Arguing that unemployment is already on the rise, it said the Centre should have created more vacancies and filled up the existing ones—but it is doing the opposite.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government’s thinking is “minimum government, maximum privatisation”. The COVID-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices “free” of permanent staff, he alleged on Twitter.

At an press conference, Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla said the government’s move has come at a time when the country’s economy is in the doldrums.

The Congress also asked the government to take the nation into confidence on talks with China on the LAC row in Eastern Ladakh.

Finance Minister says no bar on filling up posts

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry Saturday said there is no restriction on filling up government posts. “Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs,” it tweeted. “The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment.”

