‘Minimum bus fare reduced by Re 1 in Himachal’

The Himachal Pradesh government announced Saturday reduction in recently increased fare of the state roadways buses.

The minimum bus fare was reduced to Rs 5 per kilometre from the existing Rs 6 per kilometre after a meeting of BJP workers of Mandi constituency held in Kullu Saturday.

The state government had on September 24 increased the minimum bus fare from Rs 3 a kilometer to Rs 6 a kilometre. The fare was hiked by 24.44 per cent in plain areas while 20.69 per cent in hilly region.

The government’s decision was criticised by opposition parties and the Himachal Congress had announced to hold protests across the state against the hike.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the previous state government increased the bus fare soon after assuming office by 30 per cent, but the present dispensation enhanced the fare by just 20.69 per cent so that people were not burdened unnecessarily.

“Now the state government has further reduced the minimum fare from Rs 6 to Rs 5 to facilitate the commuters,” he said.

