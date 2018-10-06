Minibus falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, 20 dead

A total of six victims were airlifted by Army’s Chetah and Cheetak helicopters, a private airliner and a state helicopter. A total of six victims were airlifted by Army’s Chetah and Cheetak helicopters, a private airliner and a state helicopter.

At least 20 people were killed and 16 injured after an “overcrowded” minibus fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Saturday, PTI reported. The driver lost control over the vehicle which rolled down the 200-ft-deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to officials, the critically injured passengers were airlifted from the accident site to Army hospital at Udhampur and two others to Jammu. The vehicle was on its way to Ramban town from Banihal when the accident occurred at around 9.55 am.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz and Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Sharma reached the site to supervise the rescue operation and subsequently requisitioned choppers to airlift the critically injured persons.

Local volunteers launched a rescue operation soon after the accident and were shortly joined by the quick reaction teams of police and Army, officials said. A total of six victims were airlifted by Army’s Chetah and Cheetak helicopters, a private airliner and a state helicopter.

“The critically injured persons were airlifted to Army hospital at Udhampur and Government Medical College hospital Jammu for specialized treatment,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan said and praised the rescuers for reaching the accident victims “in the shortest possible time”, thus saving many lives.

