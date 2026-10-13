After MINI Cooper crash, Kerala minister vows strict action against bars serving alcohol to people under 23

The incident also sparked outrage after Sajeev reportedly told people at the scene that his father would “handle” the matter.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Kerala mini cooper crashSajeev had allegedly consumed alcohol at two bars and was on his way to a third when the crash occurred. (Instagram)
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Kerala Excise Minister M Liju on Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government would take stringent action against bars found serving alcohol to people below the legal drinking age of 23. His statement came after a 19-year-old, Suhail Sajeev, allegedly drove a MINI Cooper under the influence of alcohol and killed three people near Kochi airport.

The three victims, a man and two women, were all 21 years old and worked part-time at a showroom near the airport. They had stepped out for a tea break when the MINI Cooper allegedly rammed into their scooter. The vehicle dragged the scooter and its riders for more than 100 metres, police said.

Sajeev had allegedly consumed alcohol at two bars and was on his way to a third when the crash occurred. The incident has drawn national attention, particularly after videos from his social media accounts began circulating online. One of the clips reportedly shows his mother handing him the MINI Cooper.

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Also read | ‘My dad will handle’: Gifted Mini Cooper for birthday, teen runs over three in Kochi

Responding to a question from Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod about the crash, Liju said the Excise Department had registered cases against three bars for allegedly serving alcohol to the accused despite them being below the prescribed age.

“The state government will not compromise on this issue under any circumstances,” the minister said.

Police have said Sajeev was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He also allegedly had a history of overspeeding. In one earlier incident, he was reportedly recorded driving at 218 km per hour and tried to evade consequences by invoking the name of his businessman father. On Sunday, he was allegedly driving at 125 km per hour.

The incident also sparked outrage after Sajeev reportedly told people at the scene that his father would “handle” the matter.

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On Monday, police arrested three other occupants of the MINI Cooper, identified as Ninav, Ameer and Joyal, for allegedly fleeing the scene after the crash. They were booked for allegedly abetting Sajeev to drive under the influence of alcohol.

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