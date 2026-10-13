After MINI Cooper crash, Kerala minister vows strict action against bars serving alcohol to people under 23

Sajeev had allegedly consumed alcohol at two bars and was on his way to a third when the crash occurred. (Instagram)

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju on Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government would take stringent action against bars found serving alcohol to people below the legal drinking age of 23. His statement came after a 19-year-old, Suhail Sajeev, allegedly drove a MINI Cooper under the influence of alcohol and killed three people near Kochi airport.

The three victims, a man and two women, were all 21 years old and worked part-time at a showroom near the airport. They had stepped out for a tea break when the MINI Cooper allegedly rammed into their scooter. The vehicle dragged the scooter and its riders for more than 100 metres, police said.