Star of Kerala’s anti-drug crackdown: A distraught mother

Homemaker Mini Antony has been honoured by Kerala for helping spark the state's anti-drug campaign in 2014, after alerting authorities to rising narcotics use among school students in her coastal village.

As police in Kerala intensified their anti-drug crackdown, named “Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt”, attention has turned to homemaker Mini Antony, whose intervention 12 years ago had prompted the state to launch a similar drive against narcotics.

At the inauguration of the constituency-level phase of the campaign in Kochi on Thursday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala presented the “Toofan Warrior” badge to Mini, acknowledging her role in drawing the government’s attention to the growing drug menace among school students in her coastal village of Elamkunnapuzha in 2014.

Recalling the episode, Chennithala said it was Mini’s warning about increasing drug abuse among teenagers and young people that had led the then Congress-led government under Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to launch the “Clean Campus, Safe Campus” campaign later that year. Chennithala was the Home Minister during that period, too.