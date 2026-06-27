Star of Kerala’s anti-drug crackdown: A distraught mother

3 min readJun 27, 2026 09:16 AM IST
As police in Kerala intensified their anti-drug crackdown, named “Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt”, attention has turned to homemaker Mini Antony, whose intervention 12 years ago had prompted the state to launch a similar drive against narcotics.
At the inauguration of the constituency-level phase of the campaign in Kochi on Thursday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala presented the “Toofan Warrior” badge to Mini, acknowledging her role in drawing the government’s attention to the growing drug menace among school students in her coastal village of Elamkunnapuzha in 2014.
Recalling the episode, Chennithala said it was Mini’s warning about increasing drug abuse among teenagers and young people that had led the then Congress-led government under Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to launch the “Clean Campus, Safe Campus” campaign later that year. Chennithala was the Home Minister during that period, too.
While honouring Mini, Chennithala said she had met him in 2014 to raise concerns over the spread of narcotics among students, prompting the government to initiate a statewide awareness campaign focused on educational institutions.
‘As a mother… I was anxious’
Recounting the meeting, Mini said she had secured an appointment with the then Home Minister through local Congress leaders after repeated complaints to the police and the Excise Department failed to elicit any action.
“I was deeply worried about the increasing use of ganja among school students in the coastal villages of Vypin. I had approached the local police and the Excise Department, but they did not take the issue seriously. As a mother of a school-going son, I was anxious,” she said.
Mini, who had earlier worked at a children’s rehabilitation centre, said Chennithala gave her a patient hearing and directed the then Ernakulam District Collector to intervene.
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“My meeting with the Home Minister was widely reported in the local media. That woke the police from their slumber. Local drug peddlers operating among students retreated, and several youngsters could be brought back from the clutches of ganja addiction,” she recalled.
Mini said she continues to be involved in anti-drug initiatives.
“The abuse of synthetic drugs has increased alarmingly. Youngsters who do not receive adequate parental attention are particularly vulnerable. I often take addicts to de-addiction or counselling centres, depending on the severity of their condition,” she said.
According to the state police, the ongoing Operation Toofan has led to the registration of 4,037 cases and 4,340 arrests in the 26 days since it was launched.