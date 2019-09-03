Military Police: Training for 100 women likely to start in December

Taking another step towards induction of women as soldiers in Military Police, the Colonel Commandant of the Military Police, Lieutenant General Ashwani, interviewed Lieutenant Colonel Nandini in Srinagar on Monday over the “role of instructor of the first batch of women soldiers for the Army”, an Army statement said.

Advertising

“First set of instructors is most important to us as it will lay down the foundation for generations to come,” Lt Gen Ashwani said, according to the statement, and added that “there will be more women officers as instructors, including Maj Julie who was instructor to the first batch of women constables in Assam Rifles”.

It is the first time that the Army will recruit women as soldiers.

In the first batch, 100 women will be selected and trained and this is likely to start by December. Same as the training for men, it will last for 61 weeks, in the spirit that they are “soldiers first”, the Army statement said.

Advertising

Read | In a first, women are being hired for Military Police in Indian Army

The strength of women in the Corps of Military Police will be increased by 100 every year, till they reach a cadre strength of 1,700.

As Defence Minister in the previous term of the Narendra Modi government, Nirmala Sitharaman had cleared the decision to induct women into the Army in January this year.

But the current process is only restricted to Military Police, which, as per the Army’s website, is mandated to “preserve good order and discipline and to prevent breaches of the same by persons serving in or attached to the regular Army”, provide “close protection” to the Army Chief and handle prisoners of war.