Military installations in northern region on terror alert

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert in the northern region, cautioning against a terror attack aimed at high-profile military targets following an influx of infiltrators from across the border with Pakistan.

Advertising

Sources said the input came from technical surveillance and consequently, all stakeholders in the northern region, particularly Punjab and adjoining districts of Rajasthan, have been notified about the need for extra security. Intelligence alerts have cautioned that state-sponsored radical groups from Pakistan may attempt to infiltrate the international border in Punjab and Rajasthan to carry out terror strikes.

Several military areas of the Army and Air Force (IAF) have been put on high alert. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in border areas of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan a few days ago, it is learnt. No such orders have been issued in the border districts of Punjab yet.

Sources in the Army confirmed that an alert had been received. “Normally a high-security status is maintained during the festive season but this alert is a little more specific. The UN General Assembly session may be a good opportunity for inimical agencies to create mischief in India,” said a senior officer.

Advertising

It is also learnt that a meeting of Army Commanders of various commands was called in New Delhi at the Army Headquarters on Sunday. Sources said the Army brass is seized of these developments.

Sources in Punjab Police said that sleeper cells of separatist organisations were getting active again and an extremely high vigil was being kept on border areas, especially after the use of drones was detected for delivery of weapons and communication devices.

The police busted a module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) on Sunday, which was reportedly backed by a Pakistan and Germany-based terror group, conspiring to launch strikes in Punjab and/or adjoining states.

Five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades were recovered from members of the group.

Taking cognizance of this, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Central government to direct the IAF and BSF to launch counter-measures to check any further threat from drones.

According to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, the weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan via drones launched by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the state-sponsored jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.