‘No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone’: PM Modi stresses rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy amid West Asia tensions

Underlining that India believes in “rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that “no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone” and that New Delhi will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace, whether it takes place in West Asia or Ukraine.

Modi, who met visiting President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday for bilateral talks, made these comments a day after an Iranian navy ship was downed by a US submarine on Wednesday.

“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” Modi said.