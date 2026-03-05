‘No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone’: PM Modi stresses rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy amid West Asia tensions

Underlining that India believes in “rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that “no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone” and that New Delhi will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace, whether it takes place in West Asia or Ukraine.
Modi, who met visiting President of Finland Alexander Stubb on Thursday for bilateral talks, made these comments a day after an Iranian navy ship was downed by a US submarine on Wednesday.
“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” Modi said.
He also said that they agree that “reforming global institutions to address the growing global challenges is not only necessary but also urgent”. This was with reference to India’s push for reforms at the UN Security Council, and other multilateral institutions. “And rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment,” Modi said.
Stubb, on his part, said, “Today we discussed security issues in the region. We have conflicts in both regions, in West Asia and also, of course, in Ukraine. And for us, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted for too long, four years. We agreed that ending the war is in everyone’s interests, a lasting peace can only be one that respects the principles of the United Nations.”
In New Delhi, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, had issued a detailed statement—without naming Khamenei–to make four points: express “deep concern and great anxiety” over the fast-deteriorating situation, impact on Indian nationals in the region along with trade and traffic, express condolences over the deaths due to the strikes, and Delhi’s efforts to help those in distress.
With Iran retaliating by targeting countries hosting US personnel and, in the process, widening the theatre of conflict, Jaiswal also linked the conflict to India’s “critical stakes” in the “security and stability of the region” and said “some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing” following the attacks in the last few days.
The MEA statement came on a day PM Modi had reached out to more leaders of countries in the region. Without naming Iran, Modi spoke to the leaders of Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, condemning the violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and “the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy”. This was in line with his earlier conversations with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More