Militants, security forces exchange brief fire in J-K’s Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Tral in Pulwama district in the morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, they said.

The officials said there was a brief exchange of firing between the two sides but no casualties were reported in the incident. (Representational)

A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces on Sunday in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said.

The officials said there was a brief exchange of firing between the two sides but no casualties were reported in the incident.

The search operations were going on till last reports came in, they said.

