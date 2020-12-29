scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Militants open fire at security forces in Srinagar’s Parimpora

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: December 29, 2020 8:04:44 pm
Security personnel take a position during encounter in Umar and HMT Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Militants opened fire at security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Parimpora area of the city on Tuesday but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The ultras fired on the security forces personnel conducting the search operation in the area, they added.

The cordon has been strengthened and the searches have been intensified to track down the militants, the official said.

