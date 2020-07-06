Militants killed in Kulgam encounter found Covid positive

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a foreigner, were killed and three Armymen injured in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday. (File Photo) Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a foreigner, were killed and three Armymen injured in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday. (File Photo)

The Jammu amd Kashmir Police on Sunday said that two militants killed in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday have been found Covid positive.

“…It is further informed that while carrying out the medico-legal formalities the samples of the killed terrorists were taken and sent for Covid-19 test. Today, the test reports were received from CD Hospital Srinagar and both the killed terrorists were confirmed as Coronavirus positive,” a J&K Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a foreigner, were killed and three Armymen injured in an encounter in Kulgam district on Saturday.

In April, police decided to stop handing over bodies of militants to family members after a large crowd gathered to attend the funeral of a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander killed in an encounter in Sopore on April 8. The police, which was then pulled up for allowing the funeral, had arrested at least 10 people for violating Covid protocols.

Family members are currently allowed to attend burials mostly conducted in North Kashmir.

“Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the burial of the killed terrorists is carried out at designated places. Medico-legal formalities are strictly followed in respect of such killed terrorists which includes post-mortem, DNA and Covid-19 tests,” police said.

After the encounter on Saturday, police had said the bodies were sent to Handwara for last rites, but on Sunday the police said that the burial will take place in Baramulla district. “The dead bodies of the said killed terrorists shall be carried through protective care ambulance and buried strictly as per Covid-19 protocol at Baramulla,” police said.

