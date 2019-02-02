Jammu and Kashmir: Militants kill woman, put video up on social media

A 25-year-old woman was shot at point-blank range and killed in the Sugam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Advertising

According to J&K police, militants shot the woman, identified as Ishrat Muneer, and recorded the incident on video before circulating it on social media.

“The dead body was retrieved by police from Dragad area of Zainapora in Shopian district. She has been identified as Ishrat Muneer, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Dar, resident of Dangerpora, Pulwama,” police said in a statement.

Police sources said Muneer was kidnapped while returning from a computer class in Pulwama and brought to Shopian, where she was killed. She was related to militant group Al-Badr’s Valley chief Zeenat-ul-Islam, who had been killed in an encounter with security forces on January 14 at Yaripora, Kulgam.

“She was his cousin and may have been killed for her alleged involvement in his killing,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Zeenat-ul-Islam had formerly been associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and the involvement of HM militants is being suspected in the incident.

The incident came to light after a video of a woman being shot twice from close range surfaced on social media late on Thursday night. In the video, the woman is seen with her hands folded, a backpack by her side. The first shot was fired inches from her body, from the impact of which she fell on her side, before she was shot again.

Advertising

Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation. “Police investigation is focused on some credible leads and it is expected the culprits shall be brought before the law,” police said.