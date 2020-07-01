Militants involved in Bijbehara attack killed in Anantnag encounter: J&K Police

Clashes between security personnel and Kashmiri protesters outside a polling station in Achbal Anantnag. Heavy deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police have been made to secure the polling stations and provide safety to the voters. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi. Clashes between security personnel and Kashmiri protesters outside a polling station in Achbal Anantnag. Heavy deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police have been made to secure the polling stations and provide safety to the voters. Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday morning. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain militants were involved in last week’s attack at Bijbehara town, in which one CRPF man and a five-year-old boy were killed.

A J&K Police spokesperson in a statement said that acting on a specific input, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched in Anantnag’s Waghama village. “During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” he said.

A police statement quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar saying, “Both the killed terrorists, along with terrorist Zahid (ISJK outfit) were involved in killing of one Policeman last year and killings of two CRPF personnel and one boy.” On Tuesday, another encounter was ongoing in south Kashmir’s Tral area, officials said.

