Jammu and Kashmir: Nine security personnel injured in grenade attack in Pulwama

Five CRPF jawans and four policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. Police said that militants hurled a grenade at security forces’ vehicle in Tral area in the district today. Awantipora SSP said that the incident took place when the security forces were on law and order duty in Tral. Those injured were taken to 92 base hospital.

The ultras hurled the grenade in the main Tral chowk this afternoon. However, no one was critically injured in the attack, police said.

