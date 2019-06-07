Militants hurl grenade at police station in Sopore, no casualty

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury in the explosion, the police said. (Photo: ANI)

Militants Friday hurled a grenade at a police station in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, but there was no casualty, police said.

According to a police officer, the incident took place in the afternoon.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury in the explosion, the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.