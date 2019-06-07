Toggle Menu
Militants hurl grenade at police station in Sopore, no casualty

Security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.

Militants Friday hurled a grenade at a police station in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, but there was no casualty, police said.

According to a police officer, the incident took place in the afternoon.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.

