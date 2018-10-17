Militants’ funeral: AMU revokes suspension of two Kashmiri students

“The suspension of both students have been revoked after committee submitted its report today stating that they did not find any reason to continue their suspension. The committee based its decision on facts available,” said AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid. “The suspension of both students have been revoked after committee submitted its report today stating that they did not find any reason to continue their suspension. The committee based its decision on facts available,” said AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tuesday revoked the suspension of two Kashmiri students who allegedly attempted to offer funeral prayers for a former student-turned-militant killed by security forces in north Kashmir last week. The police investigation into the case is still on.

The decision to revoke the suspension of Waseem Ayub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir came after a three-member committee looked into the matter.

“The suspension of both students have been revoked after committee submitted its report today stating that they did not find any reason to continue their suspension. The committee based its decision on facts available,” said AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid.

The committee comprised Deputy Proctors Prof Mahmood S Khan and Prof Rashid Umar, and Assistant Proctor Dr Mohsin.

In connection with Thursday’s incident on campus, AMU had also issued showcause notices to seven persons alleged to have participated in incident. While studying their responses, the committee found that three of them were former students.

“The committee is studying their reply and will decide accordingly,” said M Shafey Kidwai, AMU’s public relation in-charge.

Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year.

Police, meanwhile, said the AMU decision will not affect their investigation into an FIR that names Malik and Mir and which includes charges of sedition.

Investigating officer in the case and station house officer, Civil Lines police station, Vinod Kumar said, “There will be no impact on our investigation, which has begun. Police has asked AMU’s Proctor to provide us a list of those who were present at the spot. After that we will start recording statements. We have also requested CCTV footage and the report of three-member committee.”

