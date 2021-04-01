Militants attack residence of BJP leader in Srinagar, policeman killed

Constable Rameez Raja was killed in the attack.

A policeman was killed when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, cops said.

BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the party’s district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge of Kupwara district, is safe, a police official informed.

The official added that the militants fired at the guard post at the BJP leader’s house at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city this morning.

In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdhary, said the cop was “brought dead” to the hospital. Militants decamped with an SLR rifle from the spot.

BJP’s media in-charge, Manzoor Bhat, said the party’s Kashmir unit strongly condemns the brutal attack.