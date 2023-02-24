Militant wanted in 2021 ambush on Assam Rifles held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a self-styled Manipur Naga People’s Front commander, wanted in connection with an ambush on an Assam Rifles contingent in 2021, from Manipur.

“The most-wanted accused, Solomon Jamir alias ‘Momo’ of Imphal East, had been evading arrest in the case and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced on his capture. Jamir was arrested during a raid on Wednesday,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“He was directly involved, along with other militants, in the ambush of 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles, which resulted in the death of Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son and four other Assam Rifles personnel,” the spokesperson said.