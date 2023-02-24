scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Militant wanted in 2021 ambush on Assam Rifles held

“The most-wanted accused, Solomon Jamir alias ‘Momo’ of Imphal East, had been evading arrest in the case and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced on his capture. Jamir was arrested during a raid on Wednesday,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“He was directly involved, along with other militants, in the ambush of 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles, which resulted in the death of Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son and four other Assam Rifles personnel,” NIA spokesperson said.
Listen to this article
Militant wanted in 2021 ambush on Assam Rifles held
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a self-styled Manipur Naga People’s Front commander, wanted in connection with an ambush on an Assam Rifles contingent in 2021, from Manipur.

“The most-wanted accused, Solomon Jamir alias ‘Momo’ of Imphal East, had been evading arrest in the case and a reward of Rs 4 lakh was announced on his capture. Jamir was arrested during a raid on Wednesday,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Also Read
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 cr anonymous donation for trea...
SC grants interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera; issues notice to...
pawan khera arrest
Pawan Khera Arrest News Highlights: 'Deplaned, arrested in illegal manner...
Andhra train derailments Indian Express
Irked by derailments in Andhra, Railway Board chair tells official to sta...

“He was directly involved, along with other militants, in the ambush of 46th Battalion of Assam Rifles, which resulted in the death of Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son and four other Assam Rifles personnel,” the spokesperson said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 02:13 IST
Next Story

Punjab govt gives in to radical leader, his aide being freed after clash

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close