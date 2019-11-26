Militant killed in Pulwama encounter

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Advertising

The encounter broke out after militants fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, a police officer said.

Operations are on as it is suspected that more militants are present in the area, police said. “In an #encounter at #Pulwama so far one #terrorist has been #killed. #Arms and ammunition recovered. #Identity and #affiliation being ascertained. #Search in the area continues,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, police said one person was arrested with a grenade and he was threatening candidates filling applications for the post of special police officers in Baramulla.

“One person with a grenade caught threatening Candidates while they were filled applications for SPOs. On his disclosure his 3 associates also taken into custody. Questioning is on,” the J&K Police tweeted later in the day.