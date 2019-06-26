Toggle Menu
J&K: Militant killed in encounter in Pulwama, identity being ascertainedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/militant-killed-in-encounter-in-j-k-identity-being-ascertained-5800315/

J&K: Militant killed in encounter in Pulwama, identity being ascertained

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

Militant killed in encounter in J-K, identity being ascertained
The hiding militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. (File)

Security forces on Wednesday killed an unidentified militant in an encounter in a forest in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Branpatri forest area of Tral on Wednesday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesperson said.

The hiding militants opened firing on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

“One militant was killed in the gun battle while there were no casualties among the security forces,” he added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uttarakhand minister’s son killed in UP road accident
2 Rahul Gandhi reiterates at CPP meet: Will not continue as Congress president
3 AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC stays Delhi HC order allowing Rajeev Saxena to go abroad for treatment