‘Militant’ held with explosives at Poonch Army recruitment rally

Two grenades including a UBGL and a detonator were seized from him. The seizure followed routine frisking of the suspect at the rally venue.

The seizure followed routine frisking of the suspect at the rally venue.

Army troops on Monday apprehended a suspected militant with explosives at its recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankote town of border Poonch district.

He was identified as Rajinder Singh of adjoining Rajouri district’s Dalyote — a panchayat in Kalakote area. Two grenades including a UBGL and a detonator were seized from him. The seizure followed routine frisking of the suspect at the rally venue.

Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said that during preliminary questioning, the suspect said he was told by someone that he would get preference in recruitment if he recovered explosives. However, the matter is under investigation, he added.

Police have registered a case under Arms Act and for conspiracy to attack the rally venue.

At Dalyote panchayat, Rajinder Singh’s family members left home, apparently to avoid being questioned by police and Army officials. Only his ailing father Krishan Singh, 65, was at home, said a local panch. Neighbours said that Rajinder’s activities were suspicious as he was seen at home for 10-12 days after staying away every two-three months.

