Militant gunned down in encounter in Pulwama

A militant was gunned down in Khrew area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. The militant was killed after gunfight between security forces and militants, which started on Tuesday, resumed on Wednesday. Earlier, an Army jawan and a policeman was killed in the ongoing encounter on Tuesday.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “#Awantipora encounter update: 01 #terrorist has been killed. #Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.” The militant is yet to be identified.

J&K Police on Wednesday said the gunfight resumed at Nagander area in Khrew, about a km away from the spot of Tuesday’s gunfight.

At the wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the slain policeman, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told mediapersons on Wednesday that they received inputs of the presence of “two terrorists” in the area on Tuesday and launched an operation. “As the operation started, there was exchange of fire, in which one Army jawan and a Special Police Officer were martyred,” he said.

Saying that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain, the DGP said that counter-insurgency operations have intensified in the Valley.

The encounter comes a day after J&K Police killed three Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter in Shopian district’s Wachi area.

