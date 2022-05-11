One militant killed as two gunfights erupt in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a team of security forces killed a militant in a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Bandipora Wednesday afternoon even as another gunfight is raging in south Kashmir.

Police sources said that a joint team of J&K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the forest area of Salinder in Bandipora after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As the joint team zeroed in on them, the militants opened fire, trying to break the security cordon. The forces fired back leading to a gunfight. The police said that the slain militant was part of a recently infiltrated group and the forces are searching for two other militants.

“BandiporeEncounterUpdate: One terrorist killed. One AK rifle, three magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was part of a newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists is in progress,” the J&K Police said, quoting inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

Barely half an hour after the Bandipora gunfight, another one began at Marhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag where a joint team of forces cordoned off the area. Police sources said that two militants are likely trapped in the village.

“Encounter has started at Marhama Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said in another tweet.

The Kashmir valley has seen a sudden increase in gunfights in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, two militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Dooru. On Tuesday, a civilian was killed while another and an army soldier were injured in two gunfights in south Kashmir’s Shopian. In both the gunfights, the militants managed to escape after the initial exchange of fire.

On Sunday, two militants, including a Pakistani commander, named Haider, were killed in a gunfight at Cheyan Devsar village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi was among the three militants killed in a gunfight in Batkoot forests of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Friday.