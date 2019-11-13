Militant from Pakistan killed in encounter in J&K

A MILITANT from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday. This is the second encounter which has taken place in the Valley in the last 48 hours.

According to a police official, an encounter started in Gund area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday morning.

An update posted by Kashmir zone police on Tuesday confirmed one militant has been killed. “01 terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues,” they tweeted.

In another tweet, police said the slain militant was identified as Khalid, a Pakistani national. “#Ganderbal #encounter update: Killed #terrorist has been identified as #Pakistani namely Khalid @ Zebran. Affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit #LeT. Arms & ammunition recovered. Involved in terror #crimes. Search continues. @JmuKmrPolice,” they posted on Twitter.

On Monday, in an encounter between militants and security forces in nearby Bandipore district, two militants were killed.