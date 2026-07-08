Militant’s body recovered in J&K’s Shopian, days after gunfight with forces

The body of a suspected militant was recovered along with weapons in the Channapora area of Shopian on Tuesday, three days after a brief gunfight between security forces and militants in the village.

Police sources identified the deceased as Zakir, one of the two militants believed to have been hiding in the area when a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday.

The operation was intensified over the following days as security forces maintained a tight cordon around the village’s orchards, where the militants were believed to be hiding.