Milind Deora tweets fresh headache for Congress in Mumbai

ON A day when senior state Congress leaders went into a huddle to chalk out the party’s campaign plan for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in the state, a series of tweets by former Union Minister Milind Deora triggered a fresh crisis for the party in Mumbai.

Exposing the infighting in Mumbai Congress, Deora, who is also the party’s choice for contesting the South Mumbai seat, went public with his “disappointment” over its functioning.

Deora wrote, “In a city like Mumbai, which is our economic and cultural capital, we need to bring people together. The Mumbai Congress cannot become a cricket pitch for sectarian politics, with leaders pitted against one another.”

Mounting another veiled offensive against Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, Deora tweeted, “@INCINDIA is leading a powerful, united campaign across India. Infighting cannot, and should not, be allowed to threaten our base in Mumbai. I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to the Congress president.”

His subsequent tweet even hinted that he may consider opting out of the Lok Sabha polls if the situation did not change. “I’m disappointed with what is happening, and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the Lok Sabha elections. However, I’ve full faith in our central leadership, and its commitment to our party’s ideology and principles. Especially in Mumbai- where the Congress was born.”

In another tweet, Deora said, “While I do not intend to discuss internal party affairs in public, remarks made in a recent interview have forced me to repeat my strong commitment towards the need for the Mumbai Congress to remain a symbol of Mumbai’s diversity and to strengthen its social fabric.”

Deora has been at loggerheads with Nirupam for some time now. Other senior city Congress leaders, including former state ministers Naseem Khan and Kripashankar Singh, former MP Eknath Gaikwad and former Mumbai Congress president Janardan Chandurkar, have also been criticising Nirupam. The factionalism has already impacted the party’s efforts to revive its political fortunes in Mumbai, where it at present controls only four out of the 36 Assembly segments.

While Nirupam, when contacted, refused to comment, his supporters countered Deora’s offensive. “It is our internal issue. I do not wish to discuss it in the media. I’d also suggest that other senior leaders should also refrain from discussing these issues in public. There are various platforms available within the party forum to resolve such matters,” said a supporter. An office-bearer with Mumbai Congress, added: “All those attacking Nirupam now should be asked why were they not seen in party events and protests during the past four years.”

The high voltage action on Twitter played out just around the time the Congress’ campaign committee for Maharashtra, under former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, was meeting. Nirupam, too, is a committee member. The committee decided to ask the party high command to “send (Priyanka Gandhi) to canvas and campaign in the state” before the election code of conduct kicks in. As per the plans discussed, the campaign managers want Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to address three rallies each in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai. “We’ll propose this. The high command will take a decision,” said a leader.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, party leader Naseem Khan also launched a tirade against Nirupam. “All the leaders and party workers want to lead a spirited campaign to defeat Narendra Modi, and make Rahul Gandhi the country’s prime minister. But in Mumbai, the leaders and workers are disappointed with the functioning of the party president. There are several leaders who are sitting at home. You want someone to speak to them to see why are they feeling disillusioned. The party’s performance graph in the city has been on a consistent decline in the past three years. We must reverse the trend.”