Mild tremors reported in TN’s Virudhunagar district

Mild earthquake tremors were felt across parts of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on January 29, prompting residents to step out of their homes, officials from the National Centre for Seismology said.

By: PTI
1 min readJan 30, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Residents reported brief vibrations, but no damage or injuries were reported.Mild tremors of magnitude 3 were felt in Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur and nearby areas of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday night, officials said. (Representative Photo)
Mild tremors were felt in and around Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur and neighbouring areas on January 29, officials said.

An official from the National Centre for Seismology, a government-run agency which monitors quakes, said mild tremors occurred around 9.06 pm in Virudhunagar and nearby locations.

The mild tremor with a magnitude of 3 occurred at a depth of 10 km around 9.06 pm, 185 km south west of Tiruchirappalli, 167 km south east of Kochi, an update by the National Centre for Seismology said on Friday.

Residents, following the quake, came out of their houses and gathered onto the main road.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with residents posting their experience.

“Yes, experienced certain vibration for few seconds only,” N Yogaraj, a resident said in a post on ‘X’.

Another resident N Kishore Kumar said he too felt the vibrations following the quake.

