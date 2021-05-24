scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

Mild quake hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli Gopeshwar

The tremors hit parts of Uttarakhand after midnight on Sunday, the District Administration said.

By: PTI | Uttarakhand |
Updated: May 24, 2021 2:09:06 pm
The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale. (File)

The residents of Chamoli in Uttarakhand were jolted out of their sleep after an earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the district and its adjoining areas.

The tremors hit parts of the state after midnight on Sunday, the District Administration said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Joshimath, it said, adding that its depth was 22 km.

However, there was no report of any loss of life or property, the District Disaster Management office said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x