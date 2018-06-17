Mild earthquake in Himachal Pradesh, no casualties reported

The epicentre of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China. (Representational) The epicentre of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China. (Representational)

Himachal Pradesh was again jolted by a low intensity earthquake on Sunday, an official said here. There were no reports of casualties or damages. The earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.36 am, the meteorological office told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China. Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, was rocked by a low intensity earthquake on June 14. It measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.

