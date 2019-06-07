Mike Pompeo to visit India this month

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will visit India later this month, US envoy Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

Pompeo is likely to visit on June 25 and 26, on his way to the G-20 summit in Japan. This will be the first cabinet-level visit from the US after the BJP-led government was re-elected on May 23.

The visit comes in the wake of the US announcing its decision to end preferential trade status for India. US President Donald Trump last week terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary from June 5, ending the country’s $5.6 billion trade concessions under the key GSP programme.

The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

In its reaction, the Commerce Ministry said that in any relationship, particularly in the area of economic ties, there are issues that get resolved mutually.

India was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017 with $5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a Congressional Research Service report published in January.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that efforts were on to resolve the trade issues between the two countries.

“There have been discussions within the government as well as with the US to resolve the issue,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing. “These kinds of issues come up and they are resolved mutually as well,” he added.