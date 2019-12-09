Follow Us:
Monday, December 09, 2019
  • MIHAN tiger to be captured: Maharashtra Forest Department

MIHAN tiger to be captured: Maharashtra Forest Department

“We had sought permission to tranquilise and capture the tiger, which has been granted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar,” said Prabhunath Shukla, Nagpur Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest.

Written by Vivek Deshpande | Nagpur | Updated: December 9, 2019 2:25:58 pm

The dead tiger near Ramtek. (Express Photo)

The Forest department has decided to capture the tiger that strayed into the Multimodal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

“We had sought permission to tranquilise and capture the tiger, which has been granted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar,” said Prabhunath Shukla, Nagpur Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest.

The tiger was first seen about two weeks ago near the land behind Infosys campus in the Special Economic Zone of MIHAN. After a brief stay, it left the place and was spotted in MIHAN two days ago. The tiger had made at least two cattle kills in the area. “…The tiger has left MIHAN again and is believed to have walked towards Mohfuli village, which is a little away from Khadka village, where it travelled to in its earliest retreat from MIHAN,” Shukla said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement