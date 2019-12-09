MIHAN tiger to be captured: Maharashtra Forest Department

The dead tiger near Ramtek. (Express Photo)

The Forest department has decided to capture the tiger that strayed into the Multimodal International Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

“We had sought permission to tranquilise and capture the tiger, which has been granted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar,” said Prabhunath Shukla, Nagpur Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest.

The tiger was first seen about two weeks ago near the land behind Infosys campus in the Special Economic Zone of MIHAN. After a brief stay, it left the place and was spotted in MIHAN two days ago. The tiger had made at least two cattle kills in the area. “…The tiger has left MIHAN again and is believed to have walked towards Mohfuli village, which is a little away from Khadka village, where it travelled to in its earliest retreat from MIHAN,” Shukla said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App