Migration of Hindu families from Meerut not out of fear: Police

Days after a local BJP leader lodged a complaint on NaMo app claiming that 125 Hindu families “were forced to move out of Prahlad Nagar in Meerut following harassment of women by people from another community”, the Additional Director General (ADG), Prashant Kumar, said people are not migrating out of fear but because of routine reasons.

He said that a committee comprising city magistrate, Sanjay Pandey, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kotwali), Dinesh Chand Shukla, has been formed to look into the concerns and it will submit a report within one week.

BJP leader Bhavesh Mehta has also claimed in his complaint that the houses owned by Hindus are being bought by Muslims at throwaway prices.

“I lodged the complaint on the app on June 11. After two days, I received a message on the app that my complaint has been forwarded to the Chief Minister’s cell and the latter has issued directives to local officials to take immediate measures in this regard,” Mehta said.

“The women in our locality are afraid of going out of their houses as incidents of eve-teasing and stalking have increased in recent times. We had lodged complaints with local officials but no action was taken forcing us to take up the issue at the top level,” Mehta added.

The ADG, along with divisional commissioner, Anita Meshram, district magistrate, Anil Dhingra, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Nitin Tiwari, held a meeting with the local residents at the Lisadi Gate police station on Thursday. “We have not found any evidence to establish that people are leaving Prahlad Nagar out of fear. There is no exodus like situation. This is true that people are selling their houses, but it is a routine process,” said Prashant Kumar.

After holding talks with the local people, some issues have cropped up which will be dealt with, he added. “We have decided to put up CCTV cameras in the locality and police pickets will also keep vigil round the clock to ensure safety and security,” Kumar said.

BSP councillor, Ehsan Ansari, from the adjoining Islamabad locality, said, “A few ruling party leaders, who want to grab the limelight, are creating the problems. When Hindu owners are getting better price for their property, why should not they sell their houses?” he said.