Migration due to demographic change in certain areas: Uttarakhand govt

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government on Friday alleged instances of “migration” due to a “demographic change” in specific areas and directed the administration and police authorities to prevent sale of properties under pressure and threats.

A “demographic imbalance” has taken place due to a rise in population in certain areas and the government apprehends communal disturbance, according to a release issued by the Information department. “The government has directed DGP, all district magistrates and SSPs to take precautionary measures,” the government said in the release.

The government has sought a district-wise list of those with criminal history who have settled in Uttarakhand from other states. District Magistrates have been directed to keep a special vigil on any illegal sale and purchase of land in “such areas” and to ensure that no transaction takes place under fear or pressure.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that he was unaware about such government directives.

Refusing to specify the names of the areas where alleged instances of migration due to “demographic imbalance” have taken place, a home department official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There were intelligence inputs about few instances of migration due to demographic imbalance from both plains and the hills.”