Six migrants killed in another truck accident in Madhya Pradesh

Migrants board a truck to go to their hometowns (Express photo: Deepak Joshi/File) Migrants board a truck to go to their hometowns (Express photo: Deepak Joshi/File)

In yet another accident, six migrant workers were killed and twelve others were injured when a truck overturned on Sagar Chhatarpur road on Saturday.

The migrants on the way home in Uttar Pradesh got onto the truck in Bhopal. The truck was returning from a textile mill in Budhni in Madhya Pradesh. Incharge of Buxwaha police station R N Tiwari told The Indian Express that the driver who was allegedly truck was also among the injured. He and the cleaner had charged Rs 1,000 each from each of the workers. Five died on the spot and one on way to hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in sagar.

Many migrants have lost their lives in road accidents in the recent days. Workers belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar pass through Madhya Pradesh on way home from Maharashtra towns where they work.

