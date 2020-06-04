Migrants, Tablighis form 60% case load in Uttar Pradesh

A quick look of the state government’s released data shows that in the last one week, 490 new cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat members. A quick look of the state government’s released data shows that in the last one week, 490 new cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat members.

Nearly 60 per cent of the coronavirus case load in Uttar Pradesh is made up of migrant workers and Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts, according to the data released by the state Health Department.

As per Wednesday’s bulletin, 2,798 (31.5 per cent) of the total 8,870 positive cases are Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts, while 2,466 (27.8 per cent) are the inter-state migrants who returned to the state amid the nationwide lockdown. They together constitute 59.34 per cent cases of the state. The remaining nearly 40 per cent, according to the state health officials, are made of foreign travellers who tested positive in the month of March and first week of April, and those who got infected through in hospitals in several parts of the state.

A quick look of the state government’s released data shows that in the last one week, 490 new cases were linked to Tablighi Jamaat members. In the same period, 646 inter-state migrants tested positive.

Notably, the government had recently submitted to the Allahabad High Court that there is no Tablighi Jamaat member at any of its quarantine centres in the state at present, and all have been released and sent home. As per the government’s submission, a total of 325 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the state. Out of them, 46 were sent back to their countries, while 279 are lodged in jail, it said. “One Indian national Tablighi Jamaat member is still undergoing treatment for Covid at the district hospital in Mirzapur,” the document that was submitted to the court on May 30 added.

141 fresh cases

The state recorded 141 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 21 hours. Bulandhshahr reported the maximum – 19 cases – followed Hardoi 16 and Jaunpur 10.

So far, 5,257 patients have been discharged from hospitals, leaving with 3,383 active cases.

The death toll rose to 230 death with one death reported in Mau.

Claiming that the state has been making all efforts to contain the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier said that over 4 crore people have been screening in the state, and that more than 78.86 lakh houses have been surveyed by 1 lakh teams.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that more than 3 lakh Covid tests have been conducted and the state capacity of testing has reached close to 10,000.

