Migrants returned homes to attend festivals: Gujarat Govt to High Court

Stating that in the last eight days no incident of attack on migrant workers from north India has taken place, the state government on Wednesday told the Gujarat High Court that the “overall impression gathered by officials is that migrant workers have gone to their native places for Durga puja festival, Chhath puja festival and other social, religious and family reasons”.

In an affidavit filed by the state Home Department in response to a PIL questioning the attacks on migrants and seeking measures to control such attacks, the government said, “Initiation of panic and unrest in the state is on account of an incident of the rape of a 14-month-old girl… The incident resulted into unrest and therefore an attack took place on a particular class of people belonging to migrant labourers from north India.”

The affidavit, signed by Pankaj R Dave, Under Secretary (Home Department), however, makes no mention of the exodus of north Indian workers, especially from UP and Bihar, who were targeted following the arrest of a factory worker from Bihar in connection with the rape of the child.

“The attacks were mostly by mobs on industrial units and factories… and this created an atmosphere of fear among migrant labourers… there has not been any major injury to any person,” the affidavit stated, adding that the first attack on migrants took place on September 29, the very next day of the incident of rape.

So far, according to the affidavit, 754 people have been arrested and 63 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the attacks. The incidents of anti-migrant attack were reported from 10 districts of the state, it added. Besides, 10 cases were lodged for spreading hate through social media and 89 people were arrested in such cases, the affidavit said.

The government said that intense patrolling is being conducted by police to prevent any such attacks. The district collectors and SPs regularly visit the areas as well as bus stations, railway stations and have been enquiring about the well-being of migrants, it added.

Through the affidavit, the government also assured the High Court that no difference and distinction will be done with anyone on the basis of place of birth or language. “The culture and ethos of the state is to welcome people from all corners and this centuries old tradition is the hallmark of Gujarat which will be maintained under any circumstances,” the affidavit stated.

Advocate K R Koshti, who had filed the PIL, said that a lot of issues were not addressed by the state government in its affidavit and he will therefore file a rejoinder.

The court will hear the matter on Monday.

