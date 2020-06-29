Migrants return to Maharashtra: ‘Kin reluctant but we can eat only when we earn’

Migrant workers screened at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai as they return to Maharashtra. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File) Migrant workers screened at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai as they return to Maharashtra. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

“Our families were reluctant to let us return. But we don’t have a business of our own, we’ll be able to eat only when we earn,” said Mantu Singh, part of a group of 24 migrant workers, who disembarked at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai last Thursday.

Awaiting a bus to Shirwal in Satara district, where they worked on construction sites, the men are mostly in their early 20s. Each has a backpack, and their faces are covered with orange and white gamchhas.

Mantu and some others in the group, all hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, had left for their hometowns before Holi on March 9 intending to come back a few weeks later. But then Covid-19 struck.

Some in the group had left Maharashtra when the lockdown was imposed, as their employers arranged buses to take them home when work stopped. But now they are back, hopeful of finding work again, and earning a livelihood.

“Many of us were working on farms back home, as it is harvesting season. But we are more familiar with construction work and have permanent jobs here. When our contractor informed us that work has resumed, we decided to return,” Mantu said.

Most of the men work as masons and plumbers on construction sites for setting up factories and industrial units. They said their anxiety over the spread of Covid-19 remains.

“Our families were wary to let us return to work. They would not have let us come back had our place of work been Mumbai or Pune since the numbers (number of positive cases) are high in these cities,” said Chandresh Singh, one of the 24 headed to Shirwal.

The safeguards promised now and how the employers had treated those who were stranded have been the deciding factors for those returning to work.

Last week, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said over 15,500 migrants who had left have been returning to the state every day. According to police records at railway stations and bus stands, nearly 11,500 workers are returning to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region daily. The rest are going to Gondia, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Pune.

Labour experts said while many migrant workers who left will be forced to return due to lack of jobs back home, receiving states, as well as source states, should ensure that they are officially registered. This would make it easier for them to avail financial and other benefits from central and state governments in case of a dire situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.