Migrants leaving, Uddhav Thackeray calls on ‘sons of soil’ to join industries

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, with wife Rashmi, at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, with wife Rashmi, at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reached out to the “sons of soil” to make the state “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) by resuming industrial activities.

Addressing the state through a webcast on Monday evening, Uddhav said that as migrant labourers are returning to their home states, local residents should come forward and start working in industrial units to take Maharashtra forward.

“With migrant workers going back to their states, there is shortage of labour in the state. I want to specially urge the sons of the soil to come forward to grab employment opportunities in the industries in green zones to rebuild Maharashtra. It is, to say in (PM) Narendra Modi’s language, to make Maharashtra Atmanirbhar,” he said.

Following the Centre’s pitch for investment in view of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic, Uddhav said he was reserving 40,000 acres for new industries in the state and all new investments in non-polluting sectors will be given permission to operate without any pre-conditions.

“The only condition is that there should not be any pollution from these industries. The industries may face land issue. We will provide land on lease and also provide basic infrastructure required to run these industries,” he said.

Uddhav further said that the government has prepared a policy to ensure that the new industries do not face any hurdle in getting required permissions. “We want industries to come to the state and start a new industrial phase,” he added.

Thackeray, however, said the efforts should be made to end this crisis arising out of the coronavirus outbreak before monsoon.

“We have to end this crisis before monsoon. The admission process of schools and colleges and academic years will start in June,” he added.

