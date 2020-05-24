Migrants account for 60% new cases in UP in 10 days

More than 80 per cent of those tested positive are asymptomatic and have been kept in Level-1 facilities as they only need medical supervision. More than 80 per cent of those tested positive are asymptomatic and have been kept in Level-1 facilities as they only need medical supervision.

At least 60 per cent of more than 2,200 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the last 10 days in Uttar Pradesh were migrants returning to the state in the past few weeks.

According to data accessed by The Sunday Express, eastern Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected, with almost the entire list of positive cases in Barabanki, Basti, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya and Gonda consisting of migrants.

More than 80 per cent of those tested positive are asymptomatic and have been kept in Level-1 facilities as they only need medical supervision. However, being asymptomatic also makes it harder for authorities to identify the infection.

By Saturday evening, a total of 1,423 interstate migrants had tested positive out of the 50,708 samples collected, which is around 2.5 per cent of the total number of migrants who reached the state.

One of the worst affected districts is Barabanki where, according to District Magistrate Adarsh Singh, all the 133 found positive are either those who returned from other states or their close contacts. Till May 2, the district did not report any active case.

The second most affected district is Jaunpur, which recorded a jump of 92 cases (from 31 to 123 cases) in the last three days. According to CMO Dr Ramji Pandey, all 123 cases are migrants, most of them from Mumbai.

State officials said that more than 5.36 lakh migrants have arrived in UP on trains from Gujarat and more than 2.46 lakh from Maharashtra.

The total number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh was 6,017 on Saturday, with an addition of 288 cases in the past 24 hours. With one death each in Firozabad, Aligarh and Bulandshahr, the death count is now 155.

